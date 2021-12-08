Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out for 10 days due to being unvaccinated

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat was placed the on Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Sweat is not vaccinated so he will be out for the next 10 days and will be eligible to come off the list next Saturday, per Mike Garafolo.

Sweat has missed the last four games due to a fractured jaw was expected to return to practice today, but he’ll likely miss the next two games for Washington, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is less than ideal news for the Football Team, who have won four-straight games and in the running to capture the last wild card spot in the NFC. Washington’s playoff fate could be decided over the next two weeks as they’ll be playing the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Football Team are already without standout defensive end Chase Young, who is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. This season, Sweat has 19 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits and four sacks in eight games.