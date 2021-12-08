Is there any way Montez Sweat can play in Week 14? When can he return?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Washington defensive end Montez Sweat was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday, after hopeful news that he’d be making a return from IR after a four-game absence with a broken jaw. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Sweat has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

When can Montez Sweat return to active lineup?

Since Sweat has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and is confirmed to have tested positive, he will be required to quarantine for at least a 10-day period. He’ll be able to return after that 10-day period if asymptomatic, guaranteeing he’ll miss Week 14 at a minimum. He is eligible to be activated from the COVID list on Saturday ahead of Week 15.

Given his previous four-game absence due to injury and now a positive COVID test, it would seem unlikely for Sweat to make his return in Week 15 against the Eagles, simply when accounting for any dip in his conditioning in that time. In Week 16, Washington faces off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football for a battle of the NFC East.