Tiger Woods return: Golfer to play PNC Championship with son on December 18-19

UPDATE: Tiger Woods confirmed the news on Twitter.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

Tiger Woods is back — sort of. The injured golfer is set to make his tournament return when he teams up with his son, Charlie at the PNC Championship. The tournament had been holding a spot for Tiger and Charlie, and this GOLF channel chyron indicates the father/son duo are in for it.

Tiger Woods is gonna play some golf y'all pic.twitter.com/AcfJdD2YpE — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 8, 2021

Woods has been sidelined since getting into a car accident in February and suffering multiple leg injuries. He posted a video in November taking some shots with a compression sleeve over his injured right leg. He later sat for an exclusive interview with Golf Digest to discuss the difficulties in returning. It is believed he will only play a part-time schedule once he is fully recovered from his leg injury.

He has made enough progress to play in a competitive tournament, even if this is not quite the Masters. The PNC field consists of an invite-only field fathers and sons where the father has won a major championship or The Players Championship. Last year, Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas won, finishing ahead of second-place Vijay Singh and Qass Singh.