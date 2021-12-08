 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tiger Woods return: Golfer to play PNC Championship with son on December 18-19

Tiger Woods is back for some competitive golf.

By David Fucillo
Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the trophy ceremony after the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 05, 2021 in Nassau. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

UPDATE: Tiger Woods confirmed the news on Twitter.

Tiger Woods is back — sort of. The injured golfer is set to make his tournament return when he teams up with his son, Charlie at the PNC Championship. The tournament had been holding a spot for Tiger and Charlie, and this GOLF channel chyron indicates the father/son duo are in for it.

Woods has been sidelined since getting into a car accident in February and suffering multiple leg injuries. He posted a video in November taking some shots with a compression sleeve over his injured right leg. He later sat for an exclusive interview with Golf Digest to discuss the difficulties in returning. It is believed he will only play a part-time schedule once he is fully recovered from his leg injury.

He has made enough progress to play in a competitive tournament, even if this is not quite the Masters. The PNC field consists of an invite-only field fathers and sons where the father has won a major championship or The Players Championship. Last year, Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas won, finishing ahead of second-place Vijay Singh and Qass Singh.

