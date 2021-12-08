Ja Morant lands in health and safety protocols while out of lineup

Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday, the team announced. Morant has been sidelined indefinitely due to a sprained knee. Morant being placed in Covid protocols shouldn’t impact when he returns to the lineup, though we’ll see if he’s tested positive or not. If Morant has tested positive, he’ll need to isolate for up to 10 days or register multiple negative tests to be able to return to the team.

Morant is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t mean Morant can’t test positive, but it’s a good sign his symptoms won’t be too serious. That’s helpful for whenever Morant does return to practice and the lineup.

This could have some impact on the Grizzlies. If Morant tested positive, there’s a chance other players may end up in protocols as well. Memphis has been hot lately, winning five in a row despite missing the starting point guard. Tyus Jones has been filling in at PG while Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks are carrying the scoring load. Entering Wednesday, the Grizzlies are 14-10 and 4th in the Western Conference standings.

The Grizz play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night looking for a sixth straight win. Keep an eye out for updates on Memphis’ lineup. If we do see other players placed in Covid protocols, it could swing the way we approach player props and lines for MEM-DAL on Wednesday. Right now, the Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites at home.