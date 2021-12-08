Jaire Alexander to return to practice Wednesday for Packers

The Green Bay Packers got some great news on Wednesday afternoon with the return of CB Jaire Alexander to practice. The Packers’ top corner was injured in Week 3 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, missing most of the season due to a shoulder injury which required surgery. With Alexander back at practice this week, there’s a chance he could return to the lineup before the end of the regular season and be ready for the playoffs.

This has a pretty big impact on the playoff race and Super Bowl odds for the Packers. Green Bay enters Week 14 at +750 to win it all this season. The Packers are +350 to win the NFC as well. Green Bay has one of the better defenses in the NFL and are in the top portion of the league in passing yards allowed per game. The Packers are also in the top 10 in yards allowed and top 5 in points allowed (20.2) per game. The addition of Alexander to an already strong unit makes the Packers even tougher at home in bad weather.

Kevin King has been injured lately and the Packers have been using rookie CB Eric Stokes along with journeyman addition Rasul Douglas at corner. Jaire being back gives the Packers more depth if King can get healthy. Douglas has played extremely well after joining the team back in October. He has 33 tackles, 2 INTs and a TD in Week 12 vs. the Rams.