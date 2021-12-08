Kadarius Toney does not participate in Wednesday’s practice in Week 14

The New York Giants continue to deal with a slew of injuries, with rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney being among them. Toney is still dealing with an oblique injury and was not seen at Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 14 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 12/8



Did Not Participate in Practice:

QB Mike Glennon (Concussion)

WR Kenny Golladay (Rib)

DB Adoree' Jackson (Quad)

WR Kadarius Toney (Oblique)



Limited:

RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle)

QB Daniel Jones (Neck)

WR Sterling Shepard (Quad) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 8, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Toney has been a non-factor in this offense when everyone is healthy. Given how New York’s offense has operated in general, there hasn’t been much fantasy relevance for anybody at the skill groups outside of Saquon Barkley. Toney does have some upside with his speed and home-run play ability but there’s also a very low floor. Depending on the injury situation across the board, Toney could see decent targets if he does suit up in Week 14. Managers should be wary of playing him in lineups ahead of more consistent options, especially given New York’s offensive struggles this season.