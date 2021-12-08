Kenny Golladay not practicing on Wednesday for Week 14

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to a ribs injury he suffered in Week 13. Golladay left the game, but was able to return and finish. That likely bodes well for his availability, but we’ll need to see him back at practice on Thursday to feel good about his chances.

The Giants receiver room is in constant injury trouble and that hasn’t change this week, as Kadrius Toney was also out and Sterling Shepard was limited. Shepard’s limited status is good news though and if Golladay and Shepard are able to go, it would be one of the healthier weeks for the grooup.

Fantasy football implications

It looks like Mike Glennon is tentatively on track to start again this week, so we can’t expect big things out of the passing game against a good all around Saints defense, but if Golladay is healthy, he’ll be worth a start in most PPR leagues.