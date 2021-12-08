Sterling Shepard gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 14

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Shepard hasn’t played since Week 8 when he suffered a quad injury against the Chiefs.

More than one Giants beat reporter felt like Shepard was close to returning last week and this Wednesday practice puts him in a good spot to do just that. The Giants receiving group has continued to have troubles staying healthy this season and on Wednesday, both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay were unable to practice. Shepard, if he can return, could be needed to take on a big role against the Saints.

Fantasy football implications

To get a good handle on how to play the Giants receivers in fantasy this week, we’ll need a better idea of who is playing. If Shepard ends up being one of the few healthy receivers on the team, then he would likely be worth a start.