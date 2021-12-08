 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tony Pollard misses Wednesday’s practice in Week 14 with foot injury

We break down the news that Pollard missed his first practice of the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into one of the most important games of their season in Week 14, when they meet the Washington Football Team in a contest with huge division implications. Running back Tony Pollard missed Wednesday’s practice due a foot injury, which was his first missed practice of the season.

Fantasy football implications

With Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard essentially splitting touches at this point, this is a notable absence for the change-of-pace running back. Elliott’s knee issue is still lingering, with the Ohio State product saying he’s still 3-4 weeks from being 100 percent. Pollard has seen tremendous usage in this offense this season and has become a viable flex play in fantasy lineups. If he’s active, Pollard is worth starting in Week 14 against a Washington defense that has not lived up to expectations this season. It’s a big week for Dallas, which means Pollard and the offense will be desperate to put on a big performance.

