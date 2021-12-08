Tony Pollard misses Wednesday’s practice in Week 14 with foot injury

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into one of the most important games of their season in Week 14, when they meet the Washington Football Team in a contest with huge division implications. Running back Tony Pollard missed Wednesday’s practice due a foot injury, which was his first missed practice of the season.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) missed his first practice of season. It came on same day that team signed veteran RB Ito Smith to practice squad. WR Noah Brown (groin) also didn’t practice. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) a full participant. WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) limited. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 8, 2021

Fantasy football implications

With Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard essentially splitting touches at this point, this is a notable absence for the change-of-pace running back. Elliott’s knee issue is still lingering, with the Ohio State product saying he’s still 3-4 weeks from being 100 percent. Pollard has seen tremendous usage in this offense this season and has become a viable flex play in fantasy lineups. If he’s active, Pollard is worth starting in Week 14 against a Washington defense that has not lived up to expectations this season. It’s a big week for Dallas, which means Pollard and the offense will be desperate to put on a big performance.