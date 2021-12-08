Alex Collins practices with Seahawks on first day of Week 14 prep

The Seattle Seahawks had their first practice of Week 14 and running back Alex Collins was able to take part, according to Gregg Bell. Bell did not play last week due to an abdomen injury. He did practice, but was limited and listed as questionable for the 49ers game.

Head coach Pete Carroll told the media Collins was doing “much better” this week and is “going to be really active” in Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Fantasy football implications

The Seahawks have loaded up with bodies in the backfield due to the various injuries. Adrian Peterson signed with the team last week and led the unit with 11 carries. He finished with 16 yards and a score. Rashaad Penny had ten carries for 35 yards and Travis Homer had three carries for 80 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run.

If Collins is healthy, he would seemingly be the lead back on Sunday. The problem is all the additional backs cutting into his workload. AP seems destined to be inactive if not released if Collins can play, but that still leaves Penny and Homer taking carries. Collins would be worth a flex start given the matchup against the Texans, but it’s not a big upside game.