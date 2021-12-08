Chargers have placed WR Mike Williams on COVID-19 list for Week 14

Update: Williams is reportedly unvaccinated, which, even if he was just a close contact, would mean he misses this week’s game. If he had a positive test, that would keep him out for at least 10 days and the Chargers play the Chiefs in a huge divisional matchup on Thursday for Week 15. They could be without their WR2 for the next two games.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been placed on the COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Keenan Allen had already been placed on the list earlier in the week, so the Chargers are hoping for some negative tests, but might not get them in time. If not, Josh Palmer and Jalen Guyton would be next in line for targets against the Giants in Week 14.