D’Andre Swift does not practice on Wednesday for Week 14

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that second-year running back D’Andre Swift is “improving” from his shoulder injury, but still no update on the status of his return, per Eric Woodyard. Swift has not played since Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears, where he initially suffered the injury.

Fantasy football implications

Since it’s unknown when Swift will return to the field, we should expect to Jamaal Williams to get the start on Sunday against Denver. Last week against the Vikings, Williams led the team with 71 yards on 17 carries and only had one reception for nine yards. We also saw rookie Jermar Jefferson get 18 yards on five carries and Godwin Igwebuike record eight yards on two carries.

These three running backs will be in rotation for this week’s game against the Broncos. The Broncos’ defense is ranked 10th in the NFL, allowing 105.2 rushing yards per game. But they are giving up 125.7 rushing yards per game in their last three games.