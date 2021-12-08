Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard shuts down trade rumors at shootaround [VIDEO]

The Portland Trail Blazers have been in the news lately for a variety of reasons, but Damian Lillard’s future with the franchise has come into question after news broke of the guard reportedly seeking a massive extension this summer. Lillard addressed the rumors at Wednesday’s shootaround, saying he does not want to be traded. Take a look.

Dame remains adamant that he doesn't want to be traded from Portland and wants to be the part of the solution and winning. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jtzFQoREAA — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 8, 2021

There are some key quotes to focus on here. Lillard vehemently denies the trade requests, saying “it is not accurate” before saying “why would I be part of trying to find solutions if I was planning on exiting?”. Lillard’s extension demand is viewed by many as making the Blazers decide between keeping him or trading him, due to a slight decline in production from the point guard.

The Trail Blazers sit at +3500 to win the West, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They are currently 11-14 and 10th in the West, which would qualify them for the play-in tournament. With Lillard sidelined for a few more days and CJ McCollum being diagnosed with a collapsed lung, it’s hard to see how Portland makes a deep run in the postseason.