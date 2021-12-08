 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard shuts down trade rumors at shootaround [VIDEO]

Lillard adamantly denies asking for a trade from the organization.

By Chinmay Vaidya
LA Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up before the game against the LA Clippers on December 6, 2021 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have been in the news lately for a variety of reasons, but Damian Lillard’s future with the franchise has come into question after news broke of the guard reportedly seeking a massive extension this summer. Lillard addressed the rumors at Wednesday’s shootaround, saying he does not want to be traded. Take a look.

There are some key quotes to focus on here. Lillard vehemently denies the trade requests, saying “it is not accurate” before saying “why would I be part of trying to find solutions if I was planning on exiting?”. Lillard’s extension demand is viewed by many as making the Blazers decide between keeping him or trading him, due to a slight decline in production from the point guard.

The Trail Blazers sit at +3500 to win the West, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They are currently 11-14 and 10th in the West, which would qualify them for the play-in tournament. With Lillard sidelined for a few more days and CJ McCollum being diagnosed with a collapsed lung, it’s hard to see how Portland makes a deep run in the postseason.

