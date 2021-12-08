Aaron Rodgers does not practice on Wednesday for Week 14, but will play

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that they are taking it “day by day” in regards to Aaron Rodgers practicing this week. LaFleur added that backup Kurt Benkert took all the first team reps, per Lily Zhao.

Fantasy football implications

Despite Benkert taking all the first-team reps in practice Wednesday, all signs are pointing to Rodgers still playing on Sunday Night Football. At this point of the season, Rodgers does not need to practice and will just rest his injured toe. The star quarterback picked up additional rest last week as the Packers were on the bye.

Rodgers will be going up against the Bears’ defense, which has allowed quarterbacks to complete 67.1% of their passes this season. Furthermore, Chicago is giving up 18.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Earlier this season, Rodgers completed 17-of-23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The 38-year-old quarterback will likely be one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football for Week 14.