James Robinson gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 14

Jacksonville Jaguars second-year running back James Robinson was limited in practice on Wednesday due to heel and knee injuries, per Paul Kuharksy. Robinson has been dealing with these two injuries over the course of the last few weeks.

Fantasy football implications

The young running back only saw eight carries in the Jaguars’ 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Also, Robinson only played 44% of offensive snaps in last week’s game, which was his second-lowest snaps played this season.

This season, the 5-foot-9 running back has 678 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, along with 28 receptions (40 targets) for 209 yards. Robinson will try to bounce back against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, who he had success against earlier this year. Back in Week 5, the former Illinois State running back recorded a season-high 149 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown (20.7 fantasy points). The Titans’ defense is also allowing 15.9 fantasy points per game, which is the fourth-best in the NFL.