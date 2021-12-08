Allen Robinson gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 14

The Chicago Bears hope to end their losing streak in Week 14 when they meet the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears appear to be on track to get a major offensive piece back, as wide receiver Allen Robinson logged a limited practice session Wednesday in Week 14. He has been out since Week 9 with a hamstring injury.

The Bears listed David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute) as not practicing today. Allen Robinson (hamstring) and Akiem Hicks (ankle) were among those limited. Justin Fields (ribs) practiced in full. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 8, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Robinson has missed a lot of time with his hamstring injury, but he appears to be on track to make his return to the field. The Bears don’t have a dynamic offense by any means but Robinson has been a consistent producer for the team up until this season. With the wide receiver appearing ready to return, Darnell Mooney sees his fantasy value decline slightly. Both receivers are fringe flex plays at best, especially going up against Green Bay’s defense which could be getting some stars back.