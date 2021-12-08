 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Allen Robinson gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 14

We break down the news that Robinson was back on the practice field in Week 14.

By DKNation Staff
Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears hope to end their losing streak in Week 14 when they meet the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears appear to be on track to get a major offensive piece back, as wide receiver Allen Robinson logged a limited practice session Wednesday in Week 14. He has been out since Week 9 with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

Robinson has missed a lot of time with his hamstring injury, but he appears to be on track to make his return to the field. The Bears don’t have a dynamic offense by any means but Robinson has been a consistent producer for the team up until this season. With the wide receiver appearing ready to return, Darnell Mooney sees his fantasy value decline slightly. Both receivers are fringe flex plays at best, especially going up against Green Bay’s defense which could be getting some stars back.

