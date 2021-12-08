 clock menu more-arrow no yes

David Montgomery not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Packers

We break down the news that Montgomery missed Wednesday’s practice.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears
David Montgomery of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field on December 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will renew their historic rivalry in Week 14 in primetime, although both teams are trending in opposite directions this season. The Packers are close to clinching a playoff berth, while the Bears are likely set to make big changes in the front office and coaching staff. David Montgomery, one of Chicago’s few bright spots, missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder/groin/glute issue.

Fantasy football implications

This could be a precautionary measure from the Bears, given Montgomery’s stint on IR earlier this year and his high usage. However, given the body parts listed, it’s hard to see this absence as a true rest day. Montgomery’s availability going forward is worth monitoring, with Khalil Herbert set to benefit the most from the starter’s absence. Both running backs have been good for the Bears this season and whoever starts becomes a good addition to fantasy lineups in Week 14.

