David Montgomery not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will renew their historic rivalry in Week 14 in primetime, although both teams are trending in opposite directions this season. The Packers are close to clinching a playoff berth, while the Bears are likely set to make big changes in the front office and coaching staff. David Montgomery, one of Chicago’s few bright spots, missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder/groin/glute issue.

The Bears listed David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute) as not practicing today. Allen Robinson (hamstring) and Akiem Hicks (ankle) were among those limited. Justin Fields (ribs) practiced in full. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 8, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This could be a precautionary measure from the Bears, given Montgomery’s stint on IR earlier this year and his high usage. However, given the body parts listed, it’s hard to see this absence as a true rest day. Montgomery’s availability going forward is worth monitoring, with Khalil Herbert set to benefit the most from the starter’s absence. Both running backs have been good for the Bears this season and whoever starts becomes a good addition to fantasy lineups in Week 14.