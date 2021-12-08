 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jason Garrett has interest in Duke head coaching job, per report

The former Giants offensive coordinator and Cowboys head coach could be moving to the college ranks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants
Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants in action against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Rams defeated the Giants 38-11.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils are looking for a new head football coach after parting ways with David Cutcliffe following a disappointing 3-9 season. Cutcliffe was one of the most successful coaches at Duke and took the program to new heights but three straight seasons without a bowl game and finishing 2021 with no ACC wins was too much for the administration. Now, the Blue Devils are reportedly targeting Jason Garrett for the job and there is some interest on Garrett’s end.

Garrett has been a head coach in NFL, overseeing the Dallas Cowboys for nine and a half seasons. He was 85-67 and struggled initially, missing the playoffs in his first three full seasons before making three appearances over the next five seasons. Garrett also served as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before being fired in November 2021.

This would be an odd fit for Garrett, given his lack of head coaching experience at the college level. His ability to recruit at Duke, one of the toughest jobs in the ACC, could also be a potential hurdle. However, his NFL experience and offensive background could make a splash even if the job is difficult.

