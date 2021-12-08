Julio Jones practices Wednesday in Week 14, still officially on IR

The Tennessee Titans come out of the bye week with aN AFC South division matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The Titans could be getting a key piece of their offense back, as Julio Jones was seen on the practice field Wednesday. The wide receiver is still officially on injured reserve, and the Titans don’t have to make his workload public until they activate him from the list.

Fantasy football implications

With A.J. Brown sidelined, Jones would become quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s top target if he did in fact return in Week 14. The receiver has not had the biggest impact in Tennessee this season but could put up some monster numbers against Jacksonville’s suspect defense. If Jones does suit up, he’s a strong flex candidate for fantasy managers to insert into lineups. If he doesn’t play, managers may want to look elsewhere with Tennessee’s backup receiving options generating little excitement.