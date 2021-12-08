Report: Louisville AD Vince Tyra set to take over at Florida State

The Louisville Cardinals board of trustees has let athletic director Vince Tyra out of his non-compete clause, paving the way for him to be the next athletic director for the Florida State Seminoles.

Louisville AD Vince Tyra has been let out of his non-compete clause, paving the way for him to take the FSU AD job.



Board also eliminated his 3-day notice to terminate employment. — Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) December 8, 2021

Tyra retained Scott Satterfield at Louisville despite a 6-6 season and appeared set to remain at the school before suddenly being mentioned for the FSU job. He seems set to be the school’s next athletic director and will immediately have a decision to make on Mike Norvell, the head football coach.

Norvell, a permanent member of DKNation’s Hot Seat column, somehow finished the season 5-7 after starting 0-4. That start included a last-second loss on a Hail Mary to FCS school Jacksonville State and a 31-23 loss to Louisville, where Tyra comes from. The administration has made several coaching changes recently with Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart, so there might not be much financial flexibility when it comes to moving on from Norvell.