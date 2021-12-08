T.J. Hockenson logs limited practice Wednesday due to hand injury

The Detroit Lions got their first win of the 2021 season last week against the Vikings and are now hoping to make it two in a row when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 14. The Lions hope their top offensive pass catcher, tight end T.J. Hockenson, will be ready to go after he logged a limited practice Wednesday due to a hand injury.

Fantasy football implications

Hockenson has been banged up for most of the season with one ailment or another, so it’s not a shocker to see him on the injury report. He’s one of the team’s best pass catchers and is a reliable fantasy option at tight end, which is a position of scarcity every year. Given that he ultimately logged a limited practice session, it’s safe to say Hockenson’s status for Week 14 is not in danger yet. If he logs a limited session Thursday and Friday, then it could be time to make some backup plans.