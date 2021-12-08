Jeff Wilson Jr. logs limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 14 game vs. Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers have some injury issues in their backfield again, with Elijah Mitchell entering concussion protocol ahead of a Week 14 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s big news for managers who have Jeff Wilson Jr., as the running back logged a limited session Wednesday. Wilson Jr. has gotten a few starts with Mitchell out and would seem to be in line for another start if Mitchell misses time.

#49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) will be a limited participant in practice today. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 8, 2021

Fantasy football implications

The most obvious fantasy implication would be Wilson getting the start if Mitchell doesn’t get cleared in time for Sunday’s game. JaMycal Hasty is the team’s only other healthy running back at this point, so Wilson would be in line for major touches. Of course, Wilson himself is limited and might not be able to suit up depending on how the week plays out. Managers should be actively monitoring this situation to see how the backfield ultimately shakes out this week in San Francisco.