Jarvis Landry sits out first practice of Week 14, but should be fine for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns hit the practice field on Wednesday to open Week 14 and were without wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The pass catcher was a DNP for the first practice of the week, which has become a regular thing for him since returning from IR for Week 7. In recent weeks, he has sat out Wednesday’s practice and then gotten in limited work on Thursday and Friday before being removed from the final injury report.

Fantasy football implications

Landry will play and he remains the best receiver on the Browns roster. Donovan Peoples-Jones will look to bounce back from a groin injury, but he has struggled to get going with any consistency. He is not on the team’s injury report to open the week, which is a good sign.

The Browns face a Ravens defense that ranks 27th in pass defense efficiency and fifth in run defense efficiency. That’s not to say the team will abandon Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but maybe we see Baker Mayfield attack the Ravens through the air a little more. Landry has 29.3 combined fantasy points in PPR leagues over his past two games. There’s some upside here.