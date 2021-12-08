Joe Burrow limited in Wednesday practice with pinky injury, expects to start Week 14

The Cincinnati Bengals got some good news in their first practice of Week 14. Quarterback Joe Burrow dislocated his pinky finger in Week 13, but got in a limited practice on Wednesday. He told the media Wednesday was the first time he’d thrown the ball since last Sunday’s game against the Chargers but he didn’t foresee missing this Sunday’s game against the 49ers, per Paul Dehner.

Fantasy football implications

Burrow is a fringe QB1, ranking 13th in overall points and 12th in points per game. This weekend he faces a 49ers defense giving up the 11th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The 49ers defense is very hit or miss, so there is some risk in a spot start. But there is upside against a defense that has been incredibly inconsistent this season.

Burrow finished out last Sunday’s game in spite of the injury. Barring a setback it’s hard to see him missing the game.