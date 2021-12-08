Arkansas WR Treylon Burks declares for draft, will skip team’s bowl game vs. Penn State

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks will skip the team’s bowl game against the Penn State Nittany Lions and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced.

Burks was one of the top wide receivers in the country this season, tallying 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in a massive season for Arkansas. The Razorbacks went 8-4 in Year 2 under Sam Pittman, including rivalry wins over LSU and Missouri. Burks was a big part of that success, and now he’s headed to the NFL. At 6-3, 225, Burks has the measurables and production to be among considered among the best wide receivers in his class.

Arkansas is a 1.5-point underdog against the Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Razorbacks will likely see that line more against them more with Burks’ decision, although there’s plenty of time to see if other players will declare for the draft.