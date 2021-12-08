 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Paul George questionable to play Wednesday vs. Celtics

Clippers forward is dealing with an elbow injury. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting impact.

Paul George # 13 of the Los Angeles Clippers warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 06, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.&nbsp; Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers SG Paul George is being listed as questionable to play in Wednesday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics due to an elbow injury. PG-13 popped up on the 5:30 p.m. ET NBA injury report. He didn’t have a designation earlier in the day. We’ve got a few hours before lock and this game won’t tip-off until 10:30 p.m. ET.

George scored 21 points in 39 minutes in a 102-90 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. His scoring has been down a bit during that three-game road trip as the Clippers head back home to face Boston. If PG is held out, it’ll have a pretty big impact on how we approach the NBA DFS slate on DraftKings and the betting lines on DKSB.

Fantasy basketball impact

If PG sits, the Clippers have a few chalk plays to consider. The first would be PG Reggie Jackson ($6,000), who would become the go-to scorer. Jackson makes more sense as a mid-range play in tournaments and his ownership may be more suppressed since lineups would have to pivot onto him after the George news later tonight. That could give you a built-in edge over the field, though expect sharper lineups to pivot.

The other names Ivica Zubac ($4,900), Marcus Morris ($4,800) and Luke Kennard ($4,200). All three are strong value options. You could make a case for playing all three prior to this news. If George is out, it only increases their value for the loaded slate. One of those three will be a strong option and give you some nice leverage.

Betting impact

Prior to the news, the Clippers were favored by 3 points at home and were seeing most of the action on the spread. LA was also seeing 54% of the handle on DKSB but a higher percentage of the bets were on the Celtics ML. This feels like a wait-and-see situation. If PG-13 is out, get ready to get on the Celtics. If PG ends up playing, the Clippers have some value with Jaylen Brown sidelined for Boston.

