Paul George questionable to play Wednesday vs. Celtics

Los Angeles Clippers SG Paul George is being listed as questionable to play in Wednesday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics due to an elbow injury. PG-13 popped up on the 5:30 p.m. ET NBA injury report. He didn’t have a designation earlier in the day. We’ve got a few hours before lock and this game won’t tip-off until 10:30 p.m. ET.

George scored 21 points in 39 minutes in a 102-90 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. His scoring has been down a bit during that three-game road trip as the Clippers head back home to face Boston. If PG is held out, it’ll have a pretty big impact on how we approach the NBA DFS slate on DraftKings and the betting lines on DKSB.

Fantasy basketball impact

If PG sits, the Clippers have a few chalk plays to consider. The first would be PG Reggie Jackson ($6,000), who would become the go-to scorer. Jackson makes more sense as a mid-range play in tournaments and his ownership may be more suppressed since lineups would have to pivot onto him after the George news later tonight. That could give you a built-in edge over the field, though expect sharper lineups to pivot.

The other names Ivica Zubac ($4,900), Marcus Morris ($4,800) and Luke Kennard ($4,200). All three are strong value options. You could make a case for playing all three prior to this news. If George is out, it only increases their value for the loaded slate. One of those three will be a strong option and give you some nice leverage.

Betting impact

Prior to the news, the Clippers were favored by 3 points at home and were seeing most of the action on the spread. LA was also seeing 54% of the handle on DKSB but a higher percentage of the bets were on the Celtics ML. This feels like a wait-and-see situation. If PG-13 is out, get ready to get on the Celtics. If PG ends up playing, the Clippers have some value with Jaylen Brown sidelined for Boston.