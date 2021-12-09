 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice start time: When Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

David Fucillo
A general view of the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 09, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One is headed into its final weekend with the points total up for grabs. The final F1 race of the season is at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race airs on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN 2.

The two days before the race feature qualifying and three separate practice runs. Qualifying is a 60-minute process with three stages to determine the starting grid. Practice on the other hand is a chance for teams to get comfortable with the track and figure out what equipment will set them up for success at qualifying and in the race.

This weekend, the first practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 4:30 a.m. ET. The second practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 8 a.m.. The third practice run is scheduled for Saturday and will run at 5 a.m.

The two Friday practices will air on ESPNU and the Saturday practice will air on ESPN2. All three will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225 and Max Verstappen follows at +220.

How to watch practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec 10, 4:30 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, Dec 10, 8 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 11, 5 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

