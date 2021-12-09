F1 practice start time: When Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One is headed into its final weekend with the points total up for grabs. The final F1 race of the season is at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race airs on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN 2.

The two days before the race feature qualifying and three separate practice runs. Qualifying is a 60-minute process with three stages to determine the starting grid. Practice on the other hand is a chance for teams to get comfortable with the track and figure out what equipment will set them up for success at qualifying and in the race.

This weekend, the first practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 4:30 a.m. ET. The second practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 8 a.m.. The third practice run is scheduled for Saturday and will run at 5 a.m.

The two Friday practices will air on ESPNU and the Saturday practice will air on ESPN2. All three will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225 and Max Verstappen follows at +220.

How to watch practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec 10, 4:30 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 2: Friday, Dec 10, 8 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 11, 5 a.m., ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list