Full list of Week 14 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is fully into December and Week 14 has arrived with the first playoff clinching scenarios. The Cardinals, Packers, and Bucs can all clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but only Arizona can clinch a spot without any additional help.

The week opens with the Vikings and Steelers playing a huge inter-conference game on Thursday Night Football. Minnesota is in ninth place in the NFC, a game back of the wild card 49ers and Washington. Pittsburgh is in eighth place, effectively half a game back of the three wild card teams. The winner of this game gives themselves a helpful boost.

We’re back for another week of straight-up picks. We offer basic straight-up winner picks, but with confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, we went 11-3 including 2-0 at the high level, 4-1 at medium, 1-2 at low and 4-0 at no confidence.

High confidence

Titans over Jaguars

Chargers over Giants

Broncos over Lions

Medium confidence

Seahawks over Texans

Chiefs over Raiders

Bucs over Bills

Packers over Bears

Low confidence

Washington over Cowboys***

Saints over Jets

Falcons over Panthers***

Ravens over Browns***

Bengals over 49ers***

Cardinals over Rams

No confidence

Vikings over Steelers

