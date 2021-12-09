NFL Survivor pool, Week 14: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL Survivor slog continues if you are still somehow looking for picks. Most leagues have wrapped up but there are still some where people just can’t quite get knocked out. Congrats if you’re still around!

You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

It’s pretty straight forward this week. Use the Broncos beating the Lions, and if you don’t have Denver, use the Chargers beating the Giants. Stay away from divisional matchups and go with what should be thumping victories for Denver and LA.

Safest picks

Broncos over Lions

Chargers over Giants

Best value picks

Broncos over Lions

Chargers over Giants

If you’ve been playing the long game, this is the week for which you’ve saved the Broncos. The Lions got their first win, but it was kind of predictable coming against the Vikings. It’d be a shocker if they won a second straight.

The other option is LA at home against a bad Giant team. You could save the Chargers for Week 16 at Houston, but they’re worth using this week if you don’t have Denver available.

Trap pick

Titans over Jaguars

Tennessee probably will win this one, but they were struggling before the bye and are tough to figure out in the post-Derrick Henry world.