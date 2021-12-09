Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth had a solid performance on Sunday evening against the Baltimore Ravens. He will look to continue to play well against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

For the first time in six games, Freiermuth did not have at least four receptions in a game in Week 13. The rookie tight end recorded three receptions (four targets) for 26 yards. He also saw his touchdown reception streak snapped at two games.

The former Penn State tight end will continue to be an integral part of the Steelers’ offense, heading into Thursday night’s game. The Vikings’ defense allowed two touchdowns to Lions’ tight ends in Sunday’s 29-27 defeat on the road. However, Minnesota has only given up 6.1 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the Vikings not giving up a ton of points in fantasy football, if they do not have Eric Kendricks in the middle or Anthony Barr, then Freiermuth is worth a start.