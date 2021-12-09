Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Fresh off an embarrassing loss to the NFL’s last winless team, the Minnesota Vikings make a quick return to the football field for a Thursday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

Since taking over as the Vikings’ top pass-catching tight end, Tyler Conklin has produced consistently at a streaming level for fantasy purposes. The fourth-year pro sees a decent number of targets but, outside of two games, has failed to reach the end zone. The lack of scoring opportunities has put a clear ceiling on his value to fantasy managers.

However, with touchdown maven Adam Thielen unavailable this week due to a high-ankle sprain, Conklin could see some (albeit not much) of the veteran wideout’s opportunities in the red zone. For fantasy managers dealing with, say, an injured tight end like Darren Waller, Conklin seems like a decent streaming option with a solid floor.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Conklin as a low-end TE1.