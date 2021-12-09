Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers came back from behind to hang onto a one-point lead as they edged out the Baltimore Ravens with a score of 20-19 in Week 13. Diontae Johnson scored both of their touchdowns, including a five-yard score with just 1:48 left on the clock that would prove to be the game winner. They sit in third place in the AFC North as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool only saw three targets in the win over the Ravens, which was a season-low for him by far. He caught two of those for 52 yards, while he had one rushing attempt for another two yards as well. He’s taken a back seat to fellow wideout Diontae Johnson as far as volume goes, but Claypool has still been able to put out decent numbers, totaling at least 45 receiving yards in four of his last five games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although the Steelers have a favorable matchup against the Vikings in Week 14, Claypool would still be somewhat of a risky start as he can’t be counted on for consistency. He hasn’t scored more than 15 PPR fantasy points since Week 5 when he logged 24, and he’s fallen as low as 7.3 since then in Week 9. He should be a WR3 or Flex play if you’re a fantasy manager without any better options.