Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Steelers were able to hold off a two-point conversion attempt from the Baltimore Ravens in the dying seconds of the game, hanging onto their one-point lead and finishing with a win in Week 13. Pittsburgh sits in third place in the AFC North as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson scored both touchdowns for the Steelers in the win over the Ravens, as he caught eight of his 11 targets for 105 total yards. It was his five-yard score with just 1:48 left in the fourth quarter that would prove to be the game winner that snapped the Steelers’ three-game winless skid. It’s the first time he’s found the end zone more than once in a game all season as he heads into Week 14 with momentum on his side. He racked up 30.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues as he remains a top-five wideout in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is a must-start going into Week 14 against a Minnesota Vikings defense that has given up an average of 286.3 passing yards through their last three games. It’s a favorable matchup that should see Johnson put in another fantastic performance.