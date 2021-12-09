 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Ben Roethlisberger ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

By Ryan Sanders
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind to beat the Baltimore Ravens with a 20-19 final score in Week 13. A Diontae Johnson touchdown late in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner as the Ravens tried to take a last-second lead with a touchdown, but failed the two-point conversion. The Steelers are now 6-5-1, sitting third place in the AFC North. They’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger completed 21 of his 31 passes, good for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Baltimore. It was a good bounce back performance for Big Ben, who threw two interceptions in Week 12 as the Steelers were blown out by the Bengals, 41-10. He didn’t throw any picks and was able to lead his team to a comeback victory at home. It was one of his best performances of the season as he’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Vikings in Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Roethlisberger has been averaging 14.3 fantasy points through his 10 games so far this season, which generally would put him in the QB2 category. He’s got a favorable matchup against a Vikings team who’s given up an average of 286.3 passing yards through their last three contests. Big Ben should be worth a start in Week 14.

More From DraftKings Nation