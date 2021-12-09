Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind to beat the Baltimore Ravens with a 20-19 final score in Week 13. A Diontae Johnson touchdown late in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner as the Ravens tried to take a last-second lead with a touchdown, but failed the two-point conversion. The Steelers are now 6-5-1, sitting third place in the AFC North. They’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger completed 21 of his 31 passes, good for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Baltimore. It was a good bounce back performance for Big Ben, who threw two interceptions in Week 12 as the Steelers were blown out by the Bengals, 41-10. He didn’t throw any picks and was able to lead his team to a comeback victory at home. It was one of his best performances of the season as he’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Vikings in Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Roethlisberger has been averaging 14.3 fantasy points through his 10 games so far this season, which generally would put him in the QB2 category. He’s got a favorable matchup against a Vikings team who’s given up an average of 286.3 passing yards through their last three contests. Big Ben should be worth a start in Week 14.