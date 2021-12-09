Najee Harris start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Steelers edged out the Baltimore Ravens by a point in Week 13 with a comeback win late in the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger threw a pass to wideout Diontae Johnson with 1:48 left on the clock to take the lead. The Ravens found the end zone with just seconds on the clock to get within one, but failed their two-point conversion attempt. The Steelers sit in third place in the AFC North and will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris ran the ball 21 times for 71 yards, while catching all five of his targets for another 36 yards. The 23-year-old running back has notched over 20 carries in six of his last eight outings, averaging about 3.7 yards per carry in that timespan. He’s rushed for five touchdowns this season and added another two in the air. While it wasn’t his biggest performance in the win over the Ravens, fantasy managers still saw 15.7 points from him in PPR leagues as he still tries to break through that 20-point barrier that he hasn’t hit since Week 8 in their win over the Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Steelers have a favorable matchup in Week 14 against a Vikings team who has given up an average of 134.3 rushing yards through their last three games. Najee Harris will see plenty of action and should turn in a nice performance, making him basically a must-start in any fantasy league.