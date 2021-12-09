KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

While the Minnesota Vikings suffered an embarrassing loss to the NFL’s only winless team in Week 13, they get to quickly return to the field for a Thursday night clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

A tertiary weapon for most of the season, K.J. Osborn has come to the fore this week following Adam Thielen’s high-ankle sprain. Osborn finished last week’s game with seven targets and four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. With Thielen out for at least this week, Osborn should see a boost in opportunities against a Steelers defense that has performed poorly against wideouts of late (averaged 175 receiving yards and a touchdown to the position over its past three outings).

Even so, Osborn still ranks a distant third in the Vikings’ offensive pecking order behind Justin Jefferson and Alexander Mattison, the latter of which will stand in for the injured Dalvin Cook. And because Osborn doesn’t pose much of a threat to score — last week’s touchdown was his first since Week 6 — his upside remains limited.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit K.J. Osborn.