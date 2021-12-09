Justin Jefferson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

After dropping a game to the NFL’s only winless team, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to quickly turn around their fortunes with a Thursday tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

After a stellar rookie season, Justin Jefferson has expanded his game in 2021 to include more deep shots and red-zone work. In just 12 games, he has already matched last season’s touchdown total (seven) and could eclipse his previous highs in receptions and receiving yards (88 and 1,209, respectively) as soon as this week. Only a select few wideouts in the NFL still rank definitively ahead of Jefferson, and that distinction might disappear by season’s end.

The matchup with the Steelers’ struggling defense should help Jefferson’s cause. Over the last three weeks, Pittsburgh has allowed an average of 175 receiving yards and a touchdown reception to wideouts. The unit catches Jefferson at a bad time, as the second-year wideout has averaged 144.7 yards and a touchdown over his last three games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Justin Jefferson as a WR1.