Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Following a shocking loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings attempt to rebound against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week. The game kicks off Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Alexander Mattison served as the team’s lead back a week ago while Dalvin Cook began his recovery from a dislocated shoulder. It was expected Cook would miss at least two weeks, but he is trending in a positive direction and has gotten some first team reps this week, per Tom Pelissero.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

The Thursday night kickoff leaves little time for Cook to return from his shoulder injury, but this is going to come down to the wire. If Cook is active, Mattison could still get a decent amount of work, but it’s too hard to say for sure. But if Cook ends up inactive, Mattison can expect another sizable workload against the Steelers — perhaps approaching last weekend’s 23 total touches. Of course, Mattison’s work came almost exclusively on the ground, so the game script could affect that figure significantly.

Still, the Steelers haven’t defended the run much differently than the defense the Vikings faced in Week 13. Pittsburgh has allowed an average of 105.3 rushing yards and 39.1 receiving yards to running backs this season, both figures on par with Detroit’s. That could lead to another solid outing for Mattison, especially if Minnesota pulls ahead by multiple scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Cook is inactive, start Alexander Mattison as a high-end RB2. If Cook is active, sit Mattison.