Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins turned in a solid fantasy football performance in Sunday’s defeat to the Detroit Lions. Cousins will now get ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The veteran quarterback threw the ball a ton in Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Detroit Lions, which also gave the Lions their first win of the season. Cousins completed 30-of-40 passes for 340 yards, two touchdowns and 20.2 fantasy points.

It was the fifth time this season that the veteran signal caller threw for more than 300 yards in a game. In his last five games, Cousins is averaging 20 fantasy points per game, which is good enough for a QB1 in fantasy football.

Cousins will be going up against a Steelers’ defense that is giving up 17.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and has recorded a turnover in three consecutive games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a streamer at quarterback, then Cousins is one of the top options to kickoff Week 14.