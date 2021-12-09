 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kirk Cousins ahead of the Minnesota Vikings Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Jovan C. Alford
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scrambles out of the pocket against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field. David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins turned in a solid fantasy football performance in Sunday’s defeat to the Detroit Lions. Cousins will now get ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The veteran quarterback threw the ball a ton in Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Detroit Lions, which also gave the Lions their first win of the season. Cousins completed 30-of-40 passes for 340 yards, two touchdowns and 20.2 fantasy points.

It was the fifth time this season that the veteran signal caller threw for more than 300 yards in a game. In his last five games, Cousins is averaging 20 fantasy points per game, which is good enough for a QB1 in fantasy football.

Cousins will be going up against a Steelers’ defense that is giving up 17.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and has recorded a turnover in three consecutive games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a streamer at quarterback, then Cousins is one of the top options to kickoff Week 14.

