Best DFS lineup strategy for Steelers-Vikings on Thursday night

To kickoff the Week 14 slate in the NFL, we have a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers snapped their two-game losing skid with a hard-fought victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Vikings are coming off a tough road loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Kirk Cousins or Najee Harris in their captain spots, which are not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for Thursday night against the Steelers. Star running back Dalvin Cook was limited at practice for Tuesday and listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings ($14,700)

If Cook doesn’t play on Thursday night, then that opens up the door for Mattison to make his second-straight start. Last week against the Lions, Mattison had 90 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 34 yards (21.4 fantasy points).

The 23-year-old has played well this season when he’s got the start, averaging 149.3 total yards per game and 25.9 fantasy points per game. Mattison should be able to have some success against the Steelers’ defense, which is giving up 130.9 rushing yards per game.

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers ($15,000)

The rookie running back has played an integral part of the Steelers’ offense this season. He has 779 yards on 217 carries and five touchdowns, along with 57 receptions (72 targets) for 387 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Ravens, the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout posted 71 yards on 21 carries and five receptions for 36 yards (15.7 fantasy points per game). In his last five games, Harris is averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game. He will do some damage against the Steelers’ defense, which is giving up 131.5 rushing yards per game.

Value Plays

K.J. Osborn, WR, Vikings — $5,600

With Thielen likely out for Thursday night’s game, Osborn is the next man up in the Vikings’ receiving unit. Last week against the Lions, the second-year receiver had four receptions (seven targets) for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Osborn also scored 14.7 fantasy points and played a season-high 92% of offensive snaps. He will be asked to play a lot in Week 14 and have a favorable matchup. The Steelers’ defense is ranked 24th against WRs (OPRK) and allowed 37.2 fantasy points per game.

Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers — $7,400

The second-year wide receiver has a favorable matchup on Thursday night and should be able to score a touchdown against the Vikings. Last week against Baltimore, Claypool had two receptions (three targets) for 52 yards and 7.4 fantasy points. In his last five games, he’s averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game. The Vikings’ defense is ranked dead last in the NFL against WRs (OPRK) and allowing a league-worst 44 fantasy points per game.