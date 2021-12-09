Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 14 TNF matchup: Steelers vs. Vikings

To kickoff Week 14 in the NFL, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers going on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers (6-5-1) are coming off of a hard-fought 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week at Heinz Field. The Vikings (5-7) have lost two-straight games after losing 29-27 on the road last week to the Detroit Lions. Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Vikings are three-point favorites. 65% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the Vikings to cover.

Is the public right? It comes as a surprise to see the public put their money on the Vikings as they will not have star wide receiver Adam Thielen and will be potentially without star running back Dalvin Cook. The Vikings are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games when they’re the favorite. However, Minnesota is 4-2 ATS after a loss this season and 2-3 ATS at home.

As for the Steelers, one wonders if this will be a letdown spot after they scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to upset the Ravens last week. Pittsburgh is 3-2 ATS when they are the road underdog and overall 5-2 as an underdog this season. However, the Steelers are 1-4 ATS after a win. Both teams cannot stop the run this season, but I weirdly trust Kirk Cousins more than Ben Roethlisberger in this spot.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 44. 60% of the handle is on the over and 54% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? The point total has gone over in five out of Minnesota’s last seven games and they are 7-5 when its comes to the over this season. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is 4-7-1 involving the over. In their last two road games, which were both losses, the Steelers have given up 41 points per game. Meanwhile, the Vikings are averaging 29 points per game in their last three games. But at the same time, their defense has almost given up 30 points or more in those games. I think the over might be the better play on primetime.

Betting the moneyline: The Vikings are home favorites with moneyline odds at -170. Moneyline odds for the Steelers are at +150. 60% of the handle and 55% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to win.

Is the public right? I can see why the public believes the Steelers can win, especially as the Vikings will be without Thielen and maybe Cook. However, Minnesota still has second-year WR Justin Jefferson and RB Alexander Mattison, who has been phenomenal in the three starts he’s made this season. Both of these defense give up yards and also points in the bunches, therefore, I’m going to fade the public and take Minnesota.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.