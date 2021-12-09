College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Thursday, December 9th

Thursday night’s college basketball slate has a decent number of money-making opportunities throughout the evening, and we have identified three picks worth taking advantage of.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, December 9th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texas vs. Seton Hall +2

The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates have a good chance at pulling off a win over the No. 7 Texas Longhorns on Thursday night. Seton Hall hasn’t been challenged all that much in their last three games, so they should be ready to go especially at home. They beat the Michigan Wolverines earlier this season, so they get up for big games against top opponents.

Iowa +4 vs. Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a great shot at pulling off a win over the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday night. While Iowa State has gotten off to an extremely impressive start with an undefeated record through eight games, the Hawkeyes should be more motivated to get a win because they are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss. Iowa has one of the top offenses in the country, and that will be the difference in this one.

Monmouth vs. St. John’s -9

The St. John’s Red Storm will get the home victory over Monmouth Hawks on Thursday night. St. John’s only two losses to this season were certainly forgivable ones against the Kansas Jayhawks and Indiana Hoosiers. This should be a competitive matchup as the two defenses are rate very similar according to KenPom. Offense will be the difference as Monmouth will be unable to keep up with the Red Storm on Thursday night.

