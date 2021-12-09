Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Thursday, December 9th

Two games stand out above the rest when looking at Thursday night’s college basketball slate with four matchups involving at least one ranked program.

The only game featuring ranked teams going up against each other will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns head on the road to play the No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Another big game will feature the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones hosting the in-state rival Iowa Hawkeyes, which will look to avoid their third consecutive matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will be in action on the road with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will host the Merrimack Warriors.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Thursday, December 9th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 9 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:30 PM #7 Texas #23 Seton Hall FS1 Texas -2 135.5 7:00 PM #1 Purdue Rutgers BTN Purdue -12.5 139.5 9:00 PM Merrimack #5 Gonzaga Stadium Gonzaga -31 136.5 9:00 PM Iowa #17 Iowa State ESPN2 Iowa -4 151

