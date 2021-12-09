NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Friday, December 9th

We’ve got five Top 25 teams in action on Thursday night, including a Big 12-Big East matchup that should be fun at The Pru in Newark.

No. 7 Texas (6-1) takes on No. 23 Seton Hall at 6:30 for the “we love early tip times for Big East basketball” game. UT continues its repositioning under Chris Beard, who made up for taking a trip to then-No. 1 Gonzaga in an 86-74 loss by beating up on six other teams in the bottom half of Division I. Timmy Allen and Tre Mitchell are a fun front court combo, but the ‘Horns do it with defense, forcing a turnover on 28.9% of opponent possessions.

No. 23 Seton Hall (7-1) got clipped by Ohio State, but earned a win at Michigan earlier this season that will pay dividends in March. It feels like Jared Rhoden (17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds per game) has been at Seton Hall since Bill Raftery coached there, and look for the Pirates to try and push the pace at home against the plodding Longhorns.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Friday, December 9th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 9 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:30 PM #7 Texas #23 Seton Hall FS1 Texas -2 135.5 7:00 PM #1 Purdue Rutgers BTN Purdue -12.5 139.5 9:00 PM Merrimack #5 Gonzaga Stadium Gonzaga -31 136.5 9:00 PM Iowa #17 Iowa State ESPN2 Iowa -4 151

