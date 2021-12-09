5 Gonzaga vs. Merrimack: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped in the rankings in consecutive weeks as they lost two of their last three games as they get ready for Thursday night’s game against the Merrimack Warriors.

Gonzaga lost to the Duke Blue Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide with a victory over Tarleton in between. The Bulldogs still have one of the top offenses in the country, but the defense was an issue in the two losses. Drew Timme remains the team’s leading scorer with 18 points per game, and he is shooting 60.4% from the floor this season.

Merrimack will enter Thursday night’s matchup with a 4-6 record, and they will look to avoid their fourth consecutive loss. Jordan Minor is the only player on the team that averages in double figures as he has scored 14.1 points per game through the first 10 contests. The Warriors are outside the top 300 in the latest KenPom ratings.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

When: Thursday, December 9th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: Root Sports Plus in Pacific Northwest

Where to live stream online: Watch Stadium everywhere else

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -31

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Merrimack +31

We’re not saying the Zags aren’t good, because they are despite the two losses. But they are just 4-5 ATS this season, while Merrimack is 350th out of 357th in pace. A lack of possessions and Merrimack’s ability to get turnovers and defend somewhat competently keep this one below 30.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.