1 Purdue vs. Rutgers: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Purdue Boilermakers will play their first game as the No. 1 team in the country this season as they head on the road for a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday.

Purdue is 8-0 with some impressive victories including wins over the North Carolina Tar Heels, Villanova Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles and Iowa Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers have the top-rated offense in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom, and their “weakness” comes on the defensive end, though they rate pretty well on both ends of the floor.

Rutgers was hammered in their last game 86-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini to start out the Big Ten season 0-1. The Scarlet Knights are not a very good offensive team, so it’s going to be extremely difficult to keep up with Purdue. Rutgers’ best chance will be slowing down the pace and limiting possessions because the Boilermakers are far more talented.

How to watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

When: Thursday, December 9th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports or FOX Sports App with a Big Ten Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -12.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Purdue -12.5

Purdue is winning the eye test this season like Kate Upton at an open casting call. They’re 6-2 ATS, and Rutgers is 1-6-1 for a reason. Purdue plays gorgeous basketball at a high-level and shares the rock as well as any team in America. Rutgers lost to Lafayette at home, UMass away, and got rocked 86-51 by an up-and-down Illinois team last time out. This could get ugly.

