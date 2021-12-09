7 Texas vs. #23 Seton Hall: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates will match up in Newark, New Jersey as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Thursday night.

The Longhorns’ lone loss came against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the second game of the season, and a win over Seton Hall would be their best win to this point. Texas will enter this game inside the top 25 in adjusted efficiency on each end of the floor according to KenPom.

Seton Hall’s only loss through eight games came against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, and the Pirates knocked off the Michigan Wolverines in mid-November. Jared Rhoden is Seton Hall’s best player as he leads the team with 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

How to watch Texas vs. Seton Hall

When: Thursday, December 9th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -2

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Texas -2

The Horns have gorged on cupcakes besides their 12-point loss to Gonzaga on November 13th. That’s a lot of time to get better solve what ails you. Both these teams can defend at a high level, but only one can really score efficiently. That makes the difference here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.