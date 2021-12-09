2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

We are in Week 14 of the fantasy football season and you need to double-check what playoff settings your league has. One of my league’s playoffs starts next week and I have a super important matchup this week that if I win I am in the playoffs and if I lose, I am out. Whether you are in a similar situation or you are just looking for lineup advice, here are two quarterbacks to start and two to sit this week.

Quarterback Starts

In Week 13, Hill was under center for the Saints and he only completed 19 of 41 passes which obviously meant he had a bad fantasy outing right? Wrong. He passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns and added 101 yards on 11 carries. He finished as the QB4 in Week 13 and he should have another productive week this week taking on the Jets.

Newton was HORRIBLE in Week 13 as he completed only five of his 21 passes for a whopping 92 yards. He did have a typical rushing touchdown, but he finished with eight whole fantasy points before getting pulled. So why is he a start this week? Because the Panthers fired their OC and because Newton faces a Falcons defense giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Quarterback Sits

Has there been more of a disappointment at quarterback in fantasy this year? With the Titans missing major position players, Tannehill has been playing behind the proverbial eight-ball. Tannehill has been a QB1 only four times this season. When he first faced the Jaguars in Week 5, Tannehill finished as the overall QB22 that week. Fade him this week.

Over his last two games, Jimmy G has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions. Every time it seems like he is taking a step forward he somehow manages to take two back. The 49ers should get Deebo Samuel back from injury this week, and Garoppolo certainly needs his help. The Bengals defense is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Garoppolo has little upside in a week where you likely are really needing a win.