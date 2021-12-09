3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

We are in Week 14 and the fantasy football regular season is coming to a close for many leagues. Whether your league starts playoffs this week or it is crunch time for your playoff push, it is important that you are taking advantage of matchups for your lineup. With that in mind, here are three running backs that you should be starting and three that you should be sitting this week.

Running Back Starts

The Panthers are coming off their bye week so Hubbard should have gotten plenty of reps with the starters seeing as Christian McCaffrey is done for the season. The Falcons are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. When Hubbard filled in for CMC earlier this year, he had flex appeal and when he played the Falcons in Week 8, he finished as the overall RB20 on the season.

It feels weird having to recommend Barkley as a start, but that’s the kind of season that we are having. The Giants offense is struggling with Glennon under center, and Barkley will have to be relied on yet again. He faces a Chargers defense that is susceptible to giving up big runs and is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Williams has a tough matchup against the Broncos, but he has the availability that will warrant being included in your lineup. Williams has added value being a pass-catching back and he should retain his value this week. He has upside because of his volume of work with D’Andre Swift sidelined.

Running Back Sits

Burkhead got the nod as the Texans lead back and didn’t do anything with it. Even though the Seahawks are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, that shouldn’t make you elevate Burkhead in your lineups. Pass.

Coleman got in some decent work in Week 13, but this week he has to deal with the New Orleans Saints defense. They are giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and in a week where you need to exploit the best matchups you can, Coleman doesn’t check that box.

The Bills Week 14 game was a battle of the elements as they had high winds throughout. Even though this forced them to be more run-heavy, Singletary still only came away with 36 total yards on 10 carries and he wasn’t targeted in the passing game. The Buccaneers have a stout defense and if the Bills are going to try and get back in the win column, it won’t be by leaning on Singletary.