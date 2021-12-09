Who to start and sit in Week 14 fantasy football for Steelers-Vikings on TNF

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are rolling into their Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup coming off wildly different results last week. The Steelers pulled off a big upset, beating the Ravens with what looks like a rejuvenated offense. The Vikings, meanwhile, became the first team in nearly a year to lose to the Detroit Lions. But they can score points, which is all that matters when it comes to your fantasy football lineup.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnson’s been on fire lately. He scored twice last week to help push the Steelers to the upset over the Ravens. That was his second and third touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 11 times in that one—which is actually the fewest targets he’s seen over the last four games—catching eight of them 105 yards. Johnson’s caught 60 percent of his targets over his last four outings, with 384 yards and three touchdowns. Oh, the Steelers are three-point underdogs here, and Johnson has at least one touchdown in five of Pittsburgh’s last seven games as the underdog.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson has been the best wide receiver in the NFL over the last month. He’s caught 72 percent of the passes that have come his way over the last four games—that’s 32 catches on 44 targets. More impressive is what he’s doing with them. Jefferson has had three games with at least 143 yards over that stretch, totaling 577 yards through those four with three touchdowns. The Steelers aren’t great against wide receivers in fantasy points either.

Sit

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

Freiermuth’s two-game scoring streak was snapped last week against the Ravens, and he finished with just 26 yards. His fantasy value is tied up with his scoring ability. Unfortunately for Freiermuth and the Steelers, the Vikings have only given up two touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Vikings

This is a bad game for tight ends, in case you hadn’t noticed. Conklin makes a tempting target for fantasy football lineups after his seven-catch, 56-yard outing last week. He saw a little extra work since the Vikings were without their usual No. 2 receiver, Adam Thielen. They’ll be without Thielen this week too, but the Steelers are pretty good against tight ends, having given up just two touchdowns to the position all season.